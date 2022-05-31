Netflix ‘Queen’: 5 things to know about the Polish queer miniseries

Of late, audiences have been enjoying diverse types of brilliantly conceptualized queer themed content in films and series on the global streaming platforms. Already a leader when it comes to getting best content in different foreign languages, Netflix is bringing forth a totally original Polish language miniseries titled ‘Queen’. From the looks of the trailer, we can say that it is going to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions which will hook the fans to their screens.

If fans have loved watching these Netflix films and series with queer themes like ‘Pray Away’, ‘Dance of the Forty One’ and ‘The Half Of It’, then they all would really be mesmerized by watching this awaited Polish language miniseries ‘Queen’.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Pray Away’: Release date, spoilers, plot and all about Netflix docu based on LGBTQ community

‘Dance of the Forty One’: Scandalous Mexican drag ball in 1901 at secret club inspired Netflix LGBTQ film

When is Polish miniseries ‘Queen’ releasing and where can you watch it?

The highly awaited Polish miniseries ‘Queen’ is releasing globally by June 23, 2022, on Netflix at 3.01 am EST.

What is ‘Queen’ all about?

The story of the queer-themed miniseries revolves around a well-renowned and retired Parisian tailor named Sylwester. He also has a queer side to him when he transforms into the drag queen Loretta by night in Paris. Making an exception to his promise that he made years ago, Sylwester (Andrzej Seweryn) decides to return back to his hometown when he receives a letter from his granddaughter. In that letter, she asks Sylvester to urgently rescue a sick mother that needs a kidney transplant. It is at that moment in his life, that Sylwester is out of the blue forced to face his past.

The official synopsis reads, “After a decades-long absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter”.

Who stars in ‘Queen’?

The following starcast has been confirmed for the series.

Andrzej Seweryn as Sylwester and Loretta

Seventy-six-year-old veteran Polish star and director Andrzej Seweryn has starred in over 50 films in Poland, France and Germany. He is currently the director general of Polski theatre in Warsaw. He is going to be seen playing double roles of Sylwester and Loretta in ‘Queen’ (Krolowa) releasing globally on Netflix.

Other actors in cast of Polish miniseries ‘Queen’ include Maria Peszek, Julia Chetnicka, Antoni Porowski and several others.

Creators

The four episodic Polish miniseries ‘Queen’ has been written by Arni Asgeirsson and Kacper Wysocki. The series has been directed by Łukasz Kośmicki and produced by Opus TV.

Trailer

The official trailer of ‘Queen’ has been dropped online by the makers. You can also watch it below: