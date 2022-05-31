New Blue Light Card discounts – big-name restaurants added to exclusive savings list

With more than 14,500 partner retailers within its portfolio, Blue Light Card is the UK’s leading specialist discount service for the blue light community, providing exclusive offers across hospitality, retail, travel, electronics and more.

Members, comprising those who work in emergency services, NHS, the social care sector and the armed forces, can now save 25 percent off their total bill when visiting Bella Italia and Café Rouge, and 20 percent off their food bill when dining at Las Iguanas, Sunday through Thursday.

Speaking about its latest big-name offering, Blue Light Card CEO Tom Dalby said: “We’re extremely grateful to be working with The Big Table Group to offer exclusive discounted dining to those who make huge sacrifices every day to keep us all safe and healthy.

“We hope that our members and their families can make the most of the fantastic offers across Bella Italia, Café Rouge and Las Iguanas – enjoying excellent food and hospitality, as well as some well-deserved family time.”

