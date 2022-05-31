New Games with Gold for June 2022 – Xbox Wire

It’s time to announce the June Games with Gold lineup! On the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, colonize an alien world in Aven Colony and build complex skyscrapers in Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, save your girlfriend in the platformer as Super Meat Boy and embark on an action-packed adventure in Raskulls.

Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.

Aven Colony

Build a new world and a life for humanity. It’s your job to develop Aven Colony on the strange new world of Aven Prime. Use construction drones to help your small settlements grow into massive cities. It won’t be easy. This exotic planet is filled with deserts, tundras, and teeming jungles. There are strange alien lifeforms and winter is coming which will freeze over the entire planet. Delve into your new home’s mysterious past by leading exploratory expeditions. Govern the growing populace using multiple overlay modes for crops, citizens, happiness, water and more. Life is difficult but the future can be bright if you make it so on Aven Colony.

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

You are the architect and the big metropolis is ready for your vision. Develop gleaming, majestic skyscrapers that will be the talk of the town. But a skyscraper is more than just steel and concrete, it’s a vibrant ecosystem filled with residents and workers. Keep everything running smoothly using your logistical skills. Entice and attract businesses, residents, tourists, convention goers and more. Explore open sandbox play or conquer campaign mode in 29 scenario challenges. The city awaits!

Super Meat Boy

You’re not just any blob of meat. You are Super Meat Boy and you’ll do anything to save your beloved damsel in distress (who happens to be completely wrapped in bandages) from evil dressed up in a tux. Leap through caves and walls avoiding buzzsaws and needles in this streamlined platformer. Venture into the very depths of Hell itself for epic boss fights as you make your way through 300+ single player levels. It’s meaty good fun!

Raskulls

Get ready for a Raskulls Megaquest spanning 3 chapters and over 60 levels! Wield your block-breaking wands to get through every level as fast as you can. Collect your Boosties and feed your Frenzy bar for quick bursts of super speed. Enjoy multiplayer online or via couch play. Dive into this fun, quirky platformer filled with Shiny Stones, intergalactic buccaneers and cheese!

Read more about our Games with Gold program here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all the latest news on Xbox. Like we said before, if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games you can play on console, PC, and across devices from the cloud, and access to EA Play at no extra cost. New games are added all the time, so you're never without something new to try when you're looking to find your next favorite game.