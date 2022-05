DANBURY — The 34-year-old New Milford woman accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with a Danbury teen has pleaded not guilty to 12 felony charges.

Krystal Jones was arrested on first-degree sexual assault, illegal sexual contact and risk of injury charges on April 12, following a weeks-long investigation into a complaint from the Department of Children and Families.

Danbury police said the March 23 complaint was that a local 15-year-old boy was having a “sexual relationship” with Jones.

Although the teen initially denied having a sexual relationship with Jones, police said they found Instagram messages and images that “spoke of a suspected sexual relationship” between Jones and the teen on his phone, according to Jones’ arrest warrant.





Through an interview with a relative of Jones, as well as a second interview with the 15-year-old that day, police said they learned that Jones and the boy had been “in a relationship” since December 2021.

In a later interview with the boy, police said he admitted to having sex with Jones several times since then and told police the last time occurred one day prior in a park-and-ride on Federal Road, where he threw out a condom in a nearby wooded area afterward.

After the interview, police said the teen went to Danbury Hospital to get a sexual assault kit done while a detective and evidence technician went to the Federal Road commuter lot and found a used condom in the area the teen described.

Police did not disclose the results of the teen’s sexual assault kit or say whether any testing was done on the used condom, but said probable cause was determined and a warrant was obtained for Jones’ arrest.

Jones is facing three counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16 and six counts of risk of injury to a child — all of which are felonies.

After pleading not guilty to all 12 charges earlier this month, Jones posted a $250,000 bail and was released from custody May 9.

Jones has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Wednesday at state Superior Court in Danbury, where she is being represented by public defender James Lamontagne, according to court records. He could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning.