New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Debuts On June 1



Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a new trailer out tomorrow, June 1. Nintendo is kicking off the Not-E3 month with a new look at the game, although details on what you can expect are being kept under wraps for now. As usual for Pokemon reveals, the trailer will debut on the Pokemon YouTube channel and on Twitter at the following times:

  • 6 AM PT
  • 8 AM CT
  • 9 AM ET
  • 2 PM BST

The Pokemon Company officially unveiled the latest series of Pokemon games in the mainline series on February 27. Since then, the company has remained tight-lipped on other details. What has been shown so far is the new Spanish-influenced region, a few of the returning Pokemon, and the new set of starter Pokemon that you’ll choose from when you start your journey. The three starters are Sprigatito, the grass Cat; Fuecoco, the fire croc; and Quaxly, the water duckling.

One major feature that you can expect from this game is a more seamless blend of towns and wild areas in which you’ll encounter Pokemon. Nintendo mentioned that the wilderness will have Pokemon visible everywhere, and you’ll still be able to engage in battles and capture new pocket monsters for your personal collection.

For more details, you can check out GameSpot’s feature on everything that we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

