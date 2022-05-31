Nick Jonas Discussed Feeling Fear As A Parent Following The Shooting In Uvalde And Being Present For His And Priyanka’s Daughter

“I am sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone who lost a loved one in this horrific tragedy and all of the far too frequent tragedies in the recent weeks, months, and years. But that being said, we all know that thoughts and prayers are not enough,” he added, before sharing a link to a movement fighting for the end of gun violence.

Twitter: @nickjonas

