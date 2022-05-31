Oxford Street emergency: Londoners in rush hour panic as police and paramedics swarm area





Emergency services were called to an incident where a man had been hit by a train but sadly died at the scene. Matt Smith, a reporter for the Chiswick Calendar newspaper, had tweeted he was in the front carriage of a Tube travelling on the Central Line when someone jumped in front of the train. The busy Central London station has been evacuated. The Tube driver sounded “audibly shaken” when making the announcement.

Emergency services have poured into Oxford Street. An Air Ambulance also arrived. Mr Smith (@matt_tt_smith) tweeted: “Someone has just jumped in front of a Central Line train at Bond Street station (I was sat in the front carriage). “Station has been evacuated and passengers are now being asked to leave the carriage. “The driver made an announcement and sounded audibly shaken. Had to try three times to speak.

"Paramedics, police and fire engines are pouring into Oxford Street and an air ambulance. A spokesperson for London Transport Police told Express.co.uk: "We were called at 4.18pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Bond Street Underground Station. "Officers attended but sadly a man was declared deceased at the scene. "His death is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are now working to locate his next of kin."

TfL Access wrote: “Bond Street station – the station is currently closed while emergency services respond to a customer incident.” Oxford Street westbound is currently blocked by Davies Street and Bond Street following the emergency services incident. Motorists have been warned to expect delays. BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) tweeted: “A40 #OxfordStreet Westbound is blocked by Davies St/Bond Street Station following an Emergency services incident. Expect delays.”

Twitter user “Tony B” (@TbBegley) shared a short video showing emergency services outside Bond Street Station. He wrote alongside this: “Something big has happened at Bond Street Tube. Anyone know what it could be?” Express.co.uk has contacted the the British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service for comment. THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…