pinarayi vijayan: Norwegian Envoy Calls On Pinarayi | Thiruvananthapuram News – Times of India

Thiruvananthapuram: Norwegian ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund called on chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter’s office on Tuesday and held discussions on a series of matters which are of interest to Norway and the state.
The topics of discussion included agriculture, climate change, fisheries sector, energy and sustainable development, student exchange programme, disaster management, etc. The discussion also included the possibility of attracting Norwegian investments to the state. The ambassador said that there are several possible avenues of cooperation between the state and Norway and he would intervene to bolster the cooperation.
Discussions for expanding tourism possibilities in the west coast canal through public private partnership from Norway were also held. The ambassador and team also visited Cochin shipyard, Neendakara taluk hospital that was constructed by Norwegians as foundation hospital and Neendakara fishing harbour that was constructed as part of the Indo-Norwegian programme.
Norwegian officials and state chief secretary V P Joy also participated in the meeting. “Pleasure meeting the chief minister of Kerala and talking about our common interests in fisheries, green maritime energy, disaster management, hydrogen circular economy, waste management and potential of student exchanges between Norway and Kerala. Thank you for the warm welcome,” the ambassador Tweeted after his visit.
