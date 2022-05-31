Putin backed into corner as Russia ‘forced to accept risk’ of new assault with army slowed





With the war now entering its fourth month, Russian forces have convened in eastern Ukraine, attacking key cities in the Donbas region to rid the area of Ukrainian resistance. However, in spite of making some gains, new intelligence reports suggest Russian advances are slowing as once again, a combination of Ukrainian resistance, coupled with exasperated Russian forces has led to a lull.

The latest intelligence report by British Defence Intelligence says: “Elements of Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces are likely leading the most successful axis in the sector, supported by the Central Grouping of Forces attacking from the North. “Progress has been slow but gains are being held. “Routes into the pocket remain under Ukrainian control. “Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. “This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory.”

Russian forces have in the last 48 hours concentrated their focus on the city of Severodonetsk. The most recent reports from the besieged city show Russian troops have gained control of about one-third of the city, and are advancing towards the centre of the town. Street battles with Ukrainian forces as well as Russian shelling have left Severodonetsk, the last city still held by Kyiv in Ukraine’s strategic Luhansk province, in ruins. Russian troops have entered the city’s southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region. Leader of the self-declared Luhansk Republic, and Putin ally Leonid Pasechnik said: “We can say already that a third of Severodonetsk is already under our control. “But we want, above all, to maintain the city’s infrastructure.” READ MORE:

Regional governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian state television on Tuesday that Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the centre of the city, but said Ukrainian troops defending Severodonetsk were not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river. Military analysts described the fight for Severodonetsk as part of a race against time for the Kremlin. The city is important to Russian efforts to quickly complete the capture of the eastern industrial region of the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defence. Analysing the situation in the city, the British intelligence report read: “Russia’s capture of Lyman supports its operational main efforts, which likely remains the encirclement of Severodonetsk and the closure of the pocket around Ukrainian forces in Luhansk Oblast. “Heavy shelling continues, while street fighting is likely taking place on the outskirts of Severodonetsk town.” DON’T MISS:

Putin on alert as Poland orders five HUNDRED rocket launchers

The report also suggests that Russian forces will not end with the capture of the city. It continues: “Russia’s political goal is likely to occupy the full territory of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast. “To achieve this Russia will need to secure further challenging operational objectives beyond Severodonetsk, including the key city of Kramatorsk and the M04 Dnipro-Donetsk main road.” Luhansk was recognised as independent by Russia when Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, although Kyiv and its Western allies consider it part of Ukraine. Will Putin end the war with Ukraine once Donbas has been secured? Will Ukraine mount a counter-attack? Let us know what you think by CLICKING HERE and joining the debate in our comments section below – Every Voice Matters!

Russia has been pressing to seize the entire Donbas region, consisting of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions which Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies. Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said the city has been "completely ruined". Artillery fire has destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90 percent of the buildings, and power and communications have been largely cut to a city that was once home to 100,000 people, he said. Over 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the start of the war, with many of them leaving the country to seek shelter in neighbouring states.






