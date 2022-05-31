Putin’s mouthpiece suggests Russia should invade UK and take over Stonehenge





Russian news anchor and pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has levelled fresh threats at the UK over the Government’s strong support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Vladimir Putin ally argued” “Liz Truss says she is the one fighting this war” as he suggested Russian troops would advance as far as the British Isles if the West did not back down to the Kremlin’s demands over Ukraine.

Solovyov suggested the UK could be in line for invasion after being pressed on how far Russia was prepared to go and where the Kremlin was prepared to draw a line under the ongoing conflict. He told Russian state TV: “Well, when we have to, then we will” “Where will we stop? Well, as I was saying today, maybe Stonehenge. “Liz Truss says she’s the one fighting the war.

Russian lawmaker Alexei Zhuravlyov told the same state-owned channel that five percent of Ukrainians need to be destroyed during a shocking rant during an on-air debate. Zhuravlyov told Russia1: “Three-quarters of Ukrainians are against tearing down monuments, only 19 percent support it. “If we re-install their brains correctly, 12-15 percent will also believe it shouldn’t be done. “So the maximum five percent are incurable. Simply put, two million people which are ready to recreate the SS.

“Progress has been slow but gains are being held. Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update. “Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory.” Russian troops were slowly advancing towards the city centre in Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said earlier in the day. Putin’s army were slowly advancing towards the city centre in Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Tuesday, giving an update from a pocket of Ukrainian resistance that has held back the broader Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region.