Qatar hosts the first metaverse FIFA gaming tournament | CryptoSlate

Qatar is hosting the Middle East’s first metaverse FIFA gaming tournament to let fans across the globe see the top FIFA players compete for the EA Sports FIFA 22 Champions Cup.

The competition will occur at the Aspire Ladies Sports Hall in Doha and will see 16 players battle for different prizes. Out of the 16 players, 12 are the top EA Sports FIFA 22 players, and four are from the MENA region. The four MENA players made the online qualifiers and got a chance to experience what it feels like to compete against professionals.

Esports platform Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land organized this competition. The winner will earn $25,000, and the first runner-up will get $15,000. On the other hand, the second runner-up and the fourth-best players will get $5,000 each.

Commenting on this forward-looking development, Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani, the Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said the company is proud and excited to venture into web3. According to him, this move aligns with Ooredoo’s strategic commitment to investing in innovation.

The metaverse concept comes in where viewers will get multiple opportunities to interact with one another and the players throughout the tournament.

Additionally, Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land will offer viewers free non-fungible tokens (NFTs), redeemable for merchandise, and chances to meet players and influencers. Alternatively, they can hold the NFTs as investments.

Fans that would like to watch the EA Sports FIFA 22 Champions Cup can head over to the competition’s website. Alternatively, they can watch the tournament at any time on YouTube.

The metaverse becomes the next step for the Esports industry

The Esports world continues warming up to the metaverse. Earlier this month, the Global Esports Federation formed a metaverse council to shape tangible metaverse development initiatives for the global Esports community.

At the time, the organization, which comprises blockchain experts, NFT developers, and social media influencers, said,

“We’ve established the GEF Metaverse Council to cultivate ideas, voice, and shape to our metaverse reality; and to access the limitless opportunities for our entire #worldconnected community.”

Explaining why the council is keen on embracing the metaverse, Hugo Philion, the CEO of Flare Network and the council’s Chair, said Esports presents boundless potential and multiple opportunities for blockchain applications.