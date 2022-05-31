Shamita Shetty opens up on her relationship with Raqesh Bapat: ‘Rumours don’t affect us’

Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT last year and the subsequent show Bigg Boss. During her time in the house, she not only garnered a strong fan base, but her relationship with co-contestant actor Raqesh Bapat became the talk of the town.

The couple has been gaining attention even after the show ended about three months ago, with rumours ranging from their break-up to their marriage. When asked if the publicity and rumours about her connection with Bapat affect their relationship, the Mohabbatein (2000) actress said, “Unfortunately, my entire relationship has been out because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself.”

“There’s a lot of judgment and trolling that the families have to go through, unfortunately. I speak for his family, and I don’t like it. It’s avoidable. I wish people would respect the fact that everyone has a heart; so let’s not hit below the belt,” she continued.

When asked about her relationship with Raqesh, the 43-year-old actress said, “We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much.”