TAMPA BAY FLORIDA REALTOR® RENEE SIMPSON EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

TAMPA BAY , FLORIDA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Renee Simpson is a beautifully determined, courageous, and exceptional woman who owns her own Real Estate Brokerage Firm in Tampa Bay, Florida, “C SIMPSON REALTY INC.”

Renee was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and graduated from Chamberlain High School. She then attended Hillsborough Community College while working at a Winn-Dixie supermarket. It was there that she met her future husband, Tom Simpson who currently works with Renee in real estate.

After Winn Dixie, Renee worked at First Florida Bank as an Account Representative, and later at ‘The Tampa Bay Skating Academy Ice Rink’. She says, “There were two full-sized skating rinks where all kinds of exciting things were happening. It was the first time I ever had to dress warm, which is unusual for Florida. I did a little of everything; booking time on the ice, helping school kids learn to skate, and learned how to operate the Zamboni Machine, which is an ice-resurface vehicle that smooths the surface of a sheet of ice in an ice rink. I learned how to crank it up, move it and drive it in case of emergency. There were Olympic figure skating coaches, their students, as well as celebrities who booked ice time.”

In 1996, Renee and Tom became licensed real estate agents in Tampa Bay, and in 2003 and 2005 licensed real estate brokers in Florida. Renee opened C Simpson Realty in 2005.

During this time Renee and Tom wanted to have a family, and stability was important to them. They had three sons, Tommy, Ty, and Trevy, who were home-schooled. Their three sons bonded as brothers and became especially close playing organized baseball in recreation, travel ball, and high school leagues, once even playing together as a unit on their high school team, as pitchers, catchers, third basemen, and outfielders, respectively. Renee and Tom agree that baseball was and is a wonderful way to spend family time together, travel, and be a part of the youth baseball community that they have bonded with over the years. “It’s really like family,” they say in unison. “Families know each other and support one another. And let’s face it, there’s no better way to spend a nice morning than at the baseball field, excited to see everyone play, and support our sons in something that they dearly love and have a great passion for.”

Life was going beautifully for the Simpson family; then, the unthinkable happened. Renee was diagnosed with breast cancer. She felt so sick, that she couldn’t get out of bed, and had trouble breathing. Her family immediately rallied around her. Tom says, “We couldn’t be more proud of our sons during this difficult time that Renee was going through. It affected our entire family on a very deep level. Our boys cooked daily, cleaned, and did most, if not all of the household chores during this time. I honestly believe our sons learned deeper empathy, care, compassion, and concern for others during the time they experienced caring for their mother, during that most difficult time of their lives. I am so proud of the way they conducted themselves in private and in public. We could not have asked for better children, as our sons exemplify the best of the best, in the worst of circumstances.” Renee slowly recovered with the strength of her family, and by the Grace of God.

Renee’s grandfather was a Marine Veteran, and her father was in the National Guard and Army Reserve. Tampa and St. Petersburg are also home to the James A Haley and Bay Pines VA Hospitals.

Renee’s passion is to help make dreams come true through real estate. She says, “I felt that there was a need for realtors specializing in helping Military families, so I attained the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification which has meant the world to me. It’s not just another designation behind my name; it means that I understand Military families and their stories of moving around the country, and overseas, having to relocate every three years, and having their children forced to acclimate to new environments. Can you imagine having best friends in your childhood, bonding with them, and then suddenly having to move and perhaps never seeing them again? Being in the Military is a sacrifice for the entire family, which includes all of the emotional ups and downs that each family experiences. How many people ask about the Military spouse or their children? Imagine them going through the traumatizing agony of wondering if their mother or father will come home alive when they are deployed. Not many people think about that. I want every Military family to know that I understand their world and that they can feel safe with me when they need to have a safe home of their own. They ALL have their own stories to tell if we would only listen.”

There are plenty of reasons to move to Tampa Bay, Florida, including the great year-round weather, beautiful Pinellas County beaches, National, State, County, and City parks with many outdoor festivals, markets, and the Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base. Other sites include The Riverwalk, The Florida Aquarium, The Tampa Theater, The Tampa Day Downs Horse Racing Establishment, Busch Gardens, Dinosaur World, and The Tampa Bay Brewing Company, just to name a few. Major league sports teams include The NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NHL Tampa Bay Lightning, and MLB Tampa Bay Rays. There are also a number of minor league baseball teams located in the Tampa Bay region that are home to many MLB teams’ spring training facilities. Disney World is a short drive from Tampa Bay.

C Simpson Realty serves all communities of Tampa Bay, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, Brandon, Palm Harbor, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Bradenton, and surrounding areas.

