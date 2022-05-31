This Arizona home for sale has a nine-hole putting green right in the living room

They say home is where the heart is, but it’s also where a bunch of other weird stuff is too. From toilets on the stairs to tasteful sex dungeons, if you can dream it up, somebody already has it installed. That’s what gave birth to Zillowgonewild, an Instagram account dedicated to the strangest real estate listings in America with over 1.5 millions followers and counting. On Monday, however, it wasn’t dinosaur sculptures in the front yard or interesting bedroom signage that captured America’s imagination, however. It was a nine-hole putting green right in the living room.