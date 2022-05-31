Top speakers headlining Métis Music/Art Fest

The Montana Métis Music and Art Fest at the Choteau Pavilion on June 3-5 will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, an old-time fiddle contest, daily tradi-tional food concessions and new this year, a jigging dance contest.

Sponsored by the Mitchif Heritage Keepers nonprofit organization, the event begins each day with posting of the colors and an opening prayer followed by a social meet and greet and breakfast concessions from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be art and craft booths, a raffle, concessions, guest speakers, Métis language workshops, music and dancing and more.

This year’s speakers are the Rev. Alfred Moran Jr., a Turtle Mountain Métis who will be speaking on the history of the Métis in Montana; Monique Giroux, the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Music, Culture and Politics with the Universi-ty of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada; and Rosalyn LaPier, an award-winning Indige-nous writer, ethnobotanist and environmental activist with a doctorate degree in environmental history.

Moran attended Northern Montana College at Havre, the University of Mon-tana in Missoula and the Central Indian Bible College in Mobridge, South Dakota.

He has been a professional musician for many years, traveling along with his five sisters to perform in the United States and Canada. While living in Malta for many years, he was involved in community action programs and sometimes drove school activity buses for sporting events.

Now retired, he spends his time reading and studying Métis history and at-tending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He will speak from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

Giroux completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Queen’s University and holds a doctorate in ethnomusicology and a master’s degree in musicology from York University and a bachelor’s degree in music, combining performance and research at Brandon University.

Her research addresses Métis cultural revival and resurgence, critically ex-ploring how music is used to negotiate relationships between Indigenous nations and settler populations. Giroux has undertaken ethnographic research in the Ca-nadian Prairies, Ontario, North Dakota and Montana, as well as extensive archival research focused on public discourse around, and settler appropriation of, Métis culture.

She is working on a project aimed at repatriating music and music-related materials to Métis communities. She is a published author of book chapters, ency-clopedia articles and journal articles on a wide variety of ethnomusicology from the Métis history and culture.

Giroux will give her talk on Métis fiddle history and ethnographic research on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.

LaPier works within Indigenous communities to revitalize Indigenous and traditional ecological knowledge to address environmental justice and the climate crisis and to strengthen public policy for Indigenous languages.

She is a traditionally trained ethnobotanist, who learned ethnobotany and traditional ecological knowledge by apprenticing with her maternal grandmother, Annie Mad Plume Wall, and her aunt, Theresa Still Smoking, for more than 20 years.

She has written two award-winning books, two Blackfeet language lexicons and dozens of articles and commentaries. Her writing has appeared in The Conver-sation, High Country News, The Montana Naturalist and the Washington Post, among other publications.

Working on her third book, she splits her time between living in the heart of Salish country in Missoula and on the Blackfeet Reservation. She is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana and Métis.

She will speak on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the topic of herbal medicine.

The schedule for the daily events is as follows:

Friday, June 3:

10 a.m. — Alfred Moran Jr., speaking on Métis history.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Lunch, art, craft and genealogy tables.

2 p.m. — Music and jam session with jigging.

3 p.m. — Métis elder panel.

4 p.m. — Genealogy table and crafts.

5 p.m. — Carol Rae Moran lesson on la galette/bannock baking.

6 p.m. — Supper concessions will be served.

7 p.m. — Music and jam session.

Saturday, June 4:

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — fiddle contest sign-up opens (will close at 3 p.m.).

10 a.m. — Language/matching game and pronunciation.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Comedian Mike Yetti will entertain.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Lunch concessions.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Music/fiddling.

3 p.m. — Métis elder panel.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Supper concessions.

5 p.m. — Auction starts.

7 p.m. — Fiddle contest begins.

Sunday, June 5:

10 a.m. — Worship service and gospel jam with the Rev. Alfred Moran Jr.

11 a.m. — Roz LaPier program on herbal medicine.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Lunch concessions.

1 p.m. — Memorial jigging contest in honor of Rose Moran, sponsored by her children. Prizes for first, second and third will be awarded and prizes will be given to children who jig also.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Genealogy tables and arts and crafts tables open.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Supper concessions.

5 p.m. — Retirement of colors.

For more information, call Jiggs Charette at 406-250-0672 or 406-371-7293.