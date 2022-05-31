Type 2 diabetes: Craving three types of food can signal the ‘highest’ blood sugar levels

What did the researchers find out?

“The most selected categories of food cravings by all respondents were white bread and sweets. Although men and women tend to crave different kinds of foods, results do not differ significantly between the genders.”

The researchers also found personal preferences and culturally determined eating habits seem to influence the food choices and the craving for a certain kind of food.

“Craving for pastries, alcohol and refined sugar sweets was associated with the highest HbA1c levels in the sample,” they wrote.

The researchers concluded: “The study results may help diabetic patients increase awareness about their medical condition and improve self-management and self-care habits in order to obtain better blood sugar monitoring and prevent diabetes associated complications.”