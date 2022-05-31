Categories Gaming Warzone and Vanguard I Love Burgers Calling Card: How to Claim Post author By Google News Post date May 31, 2022 No Comments on Warzone and Vanguard I Love Burgers Calling Card: How to Claim In their latest promotion inviting players and fans to get connected with their newsletter, Activision and the Call of Duty League (CDL) announced that they have a free, limited-edition in-game “I Love Burgers” Calling Card to give out to Warzone and Vanguard players. Here’s a breakdown of how to claim the I Love Burgers Calling Card for use in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. @ the burgers on your friends list 👀 pic.twitter.com/cmQlVUQWMy — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 31, 2022 Between May 31 and June 6 at 2:59 a.m. ET, all players who simply sign up for the Call of Duty League newsletter will have their very own I Love Burgers Calling Card promo code waiting for them in their email inboxes. Additionally, U.S. and DC residents will be entered for a chance to win one of 100 Midseason Pack codes. Source link Related Tags 'love, burgers, Calling, card, claim, Vanguard, Warzone By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← This South Asian Artist Photoshopped Ken’s Voice Actor Into A Real-Life Ken Doll And Now I Want One → ‘Not fizzling out!’ UK breaks daily record for new monkeypox cases – concern ‘justified’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.