Warzone and Vanguard I Love Burgers Calling Card: How to Claim


In their latest promotion inviting players and fans to get connected with their newsletter, Activision and the Call of Duty League (CDL) announced that they have a free, limited-edition in-game “I Love Burgers” Calling Card to give out to Warzone and Vanguard players.

Here’s a breakdown of how to claim the I Love Burgers Calling Card for use in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

Between May 31 and June 6 at 2:59 a.m. ET, all players who simply sign up for the Call of Duty League newsletter will have their very own I Love Burgers Calling Card promo code waiting for them in their email inboxes.

Additionally, U.S. and DC residents will be entered for a chance to win one of 100 Midseason Pack codes.

