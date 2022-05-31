Warzone player finds “quick trick” to unlock H4 Blixen

A Warzone player has discovered an extremely fast way to unlock the new H4 Blixen SMG without the need to play Multiplayer on Vanguard.





As well as lots of changes to the weapons in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, players were also gifted a brand-new SMG.

This weapon category has been dominated by the Owen Gun this season, but now that it has been nerfed, the meta has opened up. Many players have been testing out the SMGs to see which ones are the strongest, including the brand-new H4 Blixen.

There are players out there who are yet to obtain the new SMG, but luckily one player has discovered a “quick trick” to unlocking the weapon, without having to own Vanguard.

Usually, players find fast ways to unlock the new weapons by completing their unlock challenge in the weapon’s respective Call of Duty game rather than in Warzone. Players use the Multiplayer mode to quickly perform the challenge and play as many matches as it takes to acquire the weapon.

Unfortunately, this means that those who don’t own the Call of Duty game that the weapon belongs to can’t do this.

Having said that, Reddit user SupraSpain has highlighted a great way to unlock the new H4 Blixen SMG for Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, without needing to own Vanguard.