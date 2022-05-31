Categories
Gaming

Warzone player finds “quick trick” to unlock H4 Blixen


A Warzone player has discovered an extremely fast way to unlock the new H4 Blixen SMG without the need to play Multiplayer on Vanguard.


As well as lots of changes to the weapons in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, players were also gifted a brand-new SMG.

This weapon category has been dominated by the Owen Gun this season, but now that it has been nerfed, the meta has opened up. Many players have been testing out the SMGs to see which ones are the strongest, including the brand-new H4 Blixen.

There are players out there who are yet to obtain the new SMG, but luckily one player has discovered a “quick trick” to unlocking the weapon, without having to own Vanguard.

Best Warzone H4 Blixen loadout

Usually, players find fast ways to unlock the new weapons by completing their unlock challenge in the weapon’s respective Call of Duty game rather than in Warzone. Players use the Multiplayer mode to quickly perform the challenge and play as many matches as it takes to acquire the weapon.

Unfortunately, this means that those who don’t own the Call of Duty game that the weapon belongs to can’t do this.

Having said that, Reddit user SupraSpain has highlighted a great way to unlock the new H4 Blixen SMG for Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, without needing to own Vanguard.

The user discovered that players can actually complete the H4 Blixen’s unlock challenge in the pre-lobby of a Warzone match. The recommendation is for players to get into the pre-game lobby and perform “the 3 slide kills on afk players.”

This will count for the challenge and the user even recommends that players do it for Rebirth Island, as the matches are shorter and so will speed up the time it will take to do it in 15 matches.

This is a great tip for those who don’t own any of the Call of Duty games tied to Warzone such as Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. Of course, if you have these games it will probably be easier for you to complete unlock challenges via Multiplayer.

One user makes a suggestion that speeds the process up even more, stating that players can “get 3 kills, load into the game and just jump into the water and die,” allowing them to get into another pre-lobby quickly.

For more on Warzone, check out the best Rebirth Island weapons to use after the major health increase.

Image Credits: Activision

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.