Watch Out! 25-Year-Old Woman Gored By Bison in Yellowstone

Over Memorial Day Weekend, a woman approached a bison in Yellowstone National Park and suffered severe injuries.

Photo by Richard Lee on Unsplash Photo by Richard Lee on Unsplash

According to a press release, a 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, came within 10 feet of a bison on the morning of Sunday, May 30, 2022. Two other people were also within 25 yards of the animal.

If you plan on visiting Yellowstone National Park, it’s very important that you let the animals have their space. You are never supposed to get within 25 yards of bison and other wildlife. For Grizzly Bears and Wolves, you need to stay at least 100 yards away.

The bison was approaching a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful). The woman was walking on the boardwalk and approached the bison. As a result, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet in the air.

Photo by Byron Johnson on Unsplash Photo by Byron Johnson on Unsplash

Unfortunately, many people that visit YNP don’t follow the rules and end up learning the hard way.

Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. According to the report, the woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

YNP isn’t a petting zoo, and shouldn’t be treated as such. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Photo by Jonathan Mast on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Mast on Unsplash

This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual. The incident remains under investigation.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

“Old Bozeman” Residents Will Remember These 10 Popular Places Ready to take a walk down memory lane? Here are 10 popular places that have disappeared in Bozeman throughout the years.

10 Helpful Ways to Conserve Water in Montana Looking for ways to limit your personal water use and conserve water in Montana? Here are a few helpful tips.