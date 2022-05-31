WCMS tennis team members awarded for sportsmanship

The WCMS Lady Pioneer tennis team is not only good on the court, but players earned awards for their behavior off the court as well. At the AMS Raquet Rally Doubles, the Lady Pioneers were awarded with the sportsmanship award for their good attitudes and uplifting spirit.

Also at the AMS Spring Slam Singles, Izzy Pitts and Ashlynn Graves placed first and second, respectively. WCMS assistant coach Susan Barrett said, “The middle school tennis team has been invited to this tournament in Cookeville for many years. It includes teams from Mt. Juliet, Cumberland County, Sparta, Prescott, Algood, and it is hosted by Avery Trace.”

“It’s wonderful for our middle school players to experience a tournament atmosphere. They get to play on the tennis courts at Tennessee Tech and get to see a college campus,” Barrett added. “The sportsmanship award was voted on by each team so it is a big honor for our girls to receive it. We are also very proud of Izzy and Ashlynn placing in the singles tournament.”

The tennis team isn’t done yet as players will help host a tennis camp at the end of June for the first time since 2009. The biggest difference this year is adults can participate as well. The camp is set for June 27-29. Children as young as 6 to any adult can learn important tennis skills.

Children 6-9 will have sessions at 8 a.m., 10-12 at 9 a.m., 13-16 at 10 a.m., and adults will start at 7 p.m. The camp will be at the David Dunlap Tennis Complex and costs $60 to register. To register, mail in your checks and registration form to David Dunlap, 208 Donnell Street, McMinnville, TN, 37110.

For more information, contact Dunlap at (931) 273-3635. Dunlap said, “We’re just excited to promote tennis again.”