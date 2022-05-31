‘We can still do plenty’ Russia changing up laws to recruit older men as young slaughtered





Putin propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov discussed the plan to allow older men to join Russia’s army. Mr Solovyov claimed to have spoken to men who felt bad about not being given the opportunity to go and fight in the war. in Ukraine. The Russian journalist also discussed receiving a lot of support from older men who want to volunteer. Mr Soloyov told Russian audiences that the main plan was to change the age caps on the first and second Russian military contracts.

Mr Solovyov said: "Proper changes are taking place right now, with the age cap for the first and second contract. "I think that's important, I talk to many people, those who want to go to war are guys younger than me. "And those of my age, because they know a lot and are capable, they clearly understand things. "Many felt bad they didn't have such an opportunity, to go in as volunteers, under contract.

Mr Solovyov said: "The support among the people is colossal, also we don't have many young people, we have a demographic gap. "We have more people of the middle age and older, and we can still do plenty." Putin has lost an estimated 30,350 troops so far, and the war has been ongoing in Ukraine since the end of February. There have been many Western reports on how many soldiers Putin has lost so far.

A new confidential report that has been viewed by some UK Government officials, has exposed important information on the war in Ukraine and Russia’s military. The report shows flaws in Putin’s military strategy. The report stated: “Russia’s attempt to achieve a speedy and decisive victory in the Donbas has not yet succeeded. They are still grinding forward, gaining 1-2km a day. “The Russians are now achieving what successes they have mostly by means of a slogging match with repeated, very costly, infantry attacks reminiscent of 1945, not 2022. “The gross failures of the campaign Putin has so far been able to hide quite well from the Russian public or to blame on various officials, who have been arrested and replaced. “The Russian population until recently bought Putin’s disinformation. “We have seen an attempt within the Kremlin to get a message across to Putin and his closest team that things are going wrong, perhaps even catastrophically wrong.”