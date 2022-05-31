Wellness enthusiasts offer welcoming environment with new space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – A pair of wellness enthusiasts are ready to welcome Topekans to their new space.

Stephanie Sisk and Veronica McPike decided to bring their experience working in fitness and weight management into Merit Weight Loss. They cut the ribbon on the space at 1111 SW Gage Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

The pair says they offer monthly memberships that are tailored to each guest, with services varying from visitation and messaging support to prescription medication if necessary. Mostly, they wanted to bring a positive, welcoming pace for those who may need it.

“Building relationships with our clients, that’s what we’re really hoping for,” Sisk said.

“We also want to build relationships with the community and other people out there that are wellness driven to make this a fun experience for everyone,” McPike continued. “Everyone that comes here should leave feeling positive, motivated, and ready to get it.”

You can find out more at MeritWeightLoss.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.