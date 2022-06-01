🌱 McDonald’s Employees Awarded Back Wages + Yuma Area Adoptable Pets





Morning, everybody! Danielle Fallon here with your Thursday edition of the Yuma Daily, full of all the local information you need to know right now. Here we go…

First, today’s weather: Hot with plenty of sunshine. High: 104 Low: 68.

Here are the top three stories in Yuma today: Yuma County McDonald’s employees have been awarded $128,000 in back wages and damages. Franchise owner Jose Leon has been ordered to pay the amount after U.S. Department of Labor officials determined that he refused to pay full wages for over 300 employees at seven different locations in Yuma County. $62,238 of the amount is for damages to the workers that were impacted. (12 News) Arizona Republican lawmakers on Tuesday heard from members of a group alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election. The group has been touting flawed cellphone analysis used during the filming of the movie 2000 Mules. The flawed data alleges that Democratic operatives in Yuma County illegally collected ballots for drop off. (US News And World Report) Are you searching for your new best friend? Patch, with the assistance of Petfinder, has created an extensive list of adoption-ready pets in the Yuma area searching for forever homes. Click the link for the full list that includes Issy, Bruce, and Edwin. (Yuma Patch) Today in Yuma:

Listening with Intent At Arizona Western College (6:00 PM) From my notebook: The Yuma Art Center is calling all young actors for Moana, Jr. Infinite Imagination Youth Theatre classes will be from Jun. 21 through Jul. 21. Click for more information. (Facebook)

will be from Jun. 21 through Jul. 21. Click for more information. (Facebook) The Yuma County Health District has provided a list and map containing cooling sites in Yuma County. Click to beat the summer heat. (Facebook)

in Yuma County. Click to beat the summer heat. (Facebook) Yuma’s Art Summer Camp will be offering four different sessions. Participants will learn about mixed media, ceramics, sculptures, and more. (City of Yuma) Thanks for following along and staying informed! I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow with another update.

— Danielle Fallon About me: Danielle Fallon is a senior writer with content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and assists Patch.com with community newsletter curation. Danielle also holds a Master’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and works part-time as a pediatric speech therapist.