10 Harsh Realities Of Watching ’90s Movies

The 1990s was a unique decade. The Cold War ended in 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the analog world transformed into a digital landscape with the passage of the Telecommunications Act in 1996. Among all the changes that the world was going through, the film industry underwent its own dramatic overhaul as practical effects gave way to computer-generated imagery (CGI). Hollywood hasn’t been the same ever since.

The ’90s was a unique decade for filmmaking. The internet, social media, and technological advancements in cinema created some harsh realities for the movies of that time. It’s always a good time to explore movie-making in the last decade of the last century.

10 Last Decade Of Rogue Marketing





Thanks to the internet, production studios have multiple means of promoting movies. Whether through targeted ads, algorithms, or social media posts, there are plenty of ways to get the word out when it comes to selling tickets. That all changed after the ’90s.

When The Blair Witch Project was released, it came with an ad campaign that pushed the film as being a real documentary. Even after its release, people were convinced the movie was real. Without the help of social media, the movie raked in $250 million with a budget of less than $1 million. No film studio could pull that much profit with an oversaturated media market.

9 The Best Comic Book Movies Of The ’90s Were Horror-Inspired





Superhero films in the 1990s weren’t the colorful, action-packed spectacles fans experience today. Flashy comic book movies didn’t gain much traction until X-Men (2000) and Spider-Man (2002). The box office success stories were gritty and inspired by the horror genre.

Tim Burton dominated the genre with Batman (1989) and its dark follow-up Batman Returns (1992). Batman: Mask of the Phantasm continued the Caped Crusader’s path through film noir. Further, films that brought audiences to the theaters were the horror-inspired The Crow (1993) and demonic Spawn (1997).

8 1990s Teen Movies Had Similar Plots





Movies targeted towards high schoolers in the ’90s had similar plots. A coming-of-age tale about a nerdy protagonist with a crush on the campus heartthrob. They overcome adversity by employing the services of the cool kids to help with a physical transformation and win the heart of their crush.

The synopsis sounds familiar because it fits the plot of the most popular teen movies of the decade. Watch She’s All That (1999), Can’t Hardly Wait (1998), 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), Varsity Blues (1999), and the spoof comedy Not Another Teen Movie (2001) for just a few examples.

7 The 90s Was The Last Decade Of Good Irreverent Comedy





Of course some comedic gems were released in the 2000s and beyond. But comedies of the past were of a different breed. In the late ’70s, a comedy revolution took place on cinema screens across the country as National Lampoon dominated the box office with Animal House (1978) and Vacation (1983).

Irreverent films like Porky’s and Stripes in the ’80s made way for Billy Madison and Ace Ventura in the ’90s. By the turn of the century, comedies started the play it safe. A movie without outdated ideas and gags is still funny, but just not the same.

6 Tom Hanks And Meg Ryan Dominated Romantic Comedies





The romantic comedy genre is so popular it earned the abbreviation “rom-com.” The plot is usually pretty simple; two people meet, overcome a series of common trials, and fall in love. In the ’90s, there was a good chance those two people were played by Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) is one of the most loved rom-coms of all time, while You’ve Got Mail (1998) became the first rom-com to feature internet dating. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) is a low-key cult classic. Hanks even turned down the lead alongside Ryan in When Harry Met Sally (1989).

5 Tom Hanks Was A Box Office King





When it comes to the famous actors and their award-winning masterpieces, there’s only one person who sits on the 1990s movie throne; the incomparable Tom Hanks. During the decade, Hanks appeared in 14 films that grossed a total of over $3.5 billion dollars.

Along with his hit rom-coms, Tom Hanks earned the Oscar for Best Actor for Philadelphia (1994) and Forrest Gump (1995) and was nominated for Saving Private Ryan (1999). He also made his directorial debut with That Thing You Do! (1996) and helped put Pixar on the map with Toy Story (1995).

4 Final Full Decade With Sam Winston





Creature designer and visual effects mastermind Sam Winston was a frequent collaborator with some of the best filmmakers in the industry. Winston earned Oscars for his work in Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Jurassic Park and received nominations for his work on Batman Returns.

Some sci-fi and fantasy projects still utilize practical effects, and Winston’s animatronics can be seen at Universal Studios. With his passing in 2008, the 1990s became the last great decade to experience Sam Winston’s creatures on the big screen.

3 CGI Growing Pains





The phrase “in order to make an omelet, you have to break some eggs” has never been more true than when it comes to computer-generated imagery (CGI). In the 1990s, filmmakers broke a lot of eggs, and horror movies like Lawnmower Man (1992) and The Mummy (1999) are proof.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) and Jurassic Park (1995) are two of the few examples of amazing CGI of the 1990s. There are even questionable graphic choices in today’s films. The incredible graphics design of today wouldn’t be possible without 1990s movies.





2 The Last Decade In An Analog World





Screenwriters of the ’90s had to be more creative than their 2000s counterparts. Communicating in the last decade of the 20th century required some steps for a character to find a landline or a payphone. Today, a simple cell phone in the pocket will do the trick.

In addition, today’s movies can rely on characters communicating through social media posts and text messages on-screen to simulate dialogue. With the advent of the internet, the style of communicating in the 1990s became pretty much obsolete. Except, of course, for films set in that decade.





1 Last Decade Of Original Film





For the full century since the invention of celluloid, movies were completely original. Even movies based off of books were basically the first attempt at adaptation. As Hollywood reached the end of the 20th century, originality became more scarce.

Today, nearly every movie is a reboot, remake, sequel, or adaptation of a book. The day’s of originality are done. To be fair, there are hundreds of independent films released each year. However, since the 90s, the major studios and distributors don’t seem to have any interest in promoting new ideas.

