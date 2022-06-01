AccuWeather Brings Weather Data To Blockchain, Web3: Here Are The Details – Benzinga

Weather forecaster and media company AccuWeather announced a new API that will help bring its data to the blockchain.

What Happened: AccuWeather collaborated with API3 to launch AccuWeather API. The collaboration will see AccuWeather’s weather forecasts and warnings offered directly on-chain to decentralized applications (dApps).

API3 is a leading first-party blockchain solution that provides Web3 solutions. The company’s Airnode architecture offers a way to bring existing Web2 data onto the blockchain without using middlemen.

“Partnership with API3 creates a new opportunity for the service provider to control its own oracle node that serves data to end-users,” AccuWeather said.

A first-party structure from API allows the company to “be the oracle” and offer data and services directly to applications on the blockchain.

Among the key features of the new data delivery are parametric insurance, simulated metaverse experience and weather derivatives. Under parametric insurance, the company lists crop protection and travel insurance as examples that could be improved by accurate blockchain weather data.

“As legacy organization and new projects alike turn to blockchain technology to enhance or innovate processes, the need for transparent and reliable data has increased tremendously, and AccuWeather is a prime example of commitment to bringing value to the decentralized space,” API3 co-founder Heikki Vanttinen.

Why It’s Important: AccuWeather is the world’s most accurate weather source, according to the company.

While the company has shared data with Web3 projects previously, this marks the first direct sharing instead of third-party networks.

“The newly accessible direct consumer connection is a significant step forward for AccuWeather as it establishes its presence in Web3,” the company said.

The elimination of middlemen and third-party services could help AccuWeather directly monetize its data and increase the scalability of its data production and delivery, the company added.

AccuWeather provides weather data and alerts for over 1.5 billion people daily through its digital media, radio, television and newspapers.