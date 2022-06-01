Aer Lingus emergency: Plane in dramatic mid-air U-turn as cracked windscreen sparks chaos

The plane bound for Manchester Airport declared an emergency as it was flying over the Irish Sea. Flight tracking service Radar Box said the Aer Lingus flight EI3326 sounded the urgent 7700 squawk.

The 7700 code indicates a “general emergency” and typically means an engineering issue with the aircraft.

Radar Bpx reported it was due to a “badly shattered, right-hand windscreen”.

The flight took off from Dublin Airport at 3.15pm on Tuesday bound for Manchester Airport.