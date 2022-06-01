Alarm as credit card debt rockets by 11.5% in a month

The Bank of England data revealed consumers in April put £700million on their plastic, an increase of 11.5 per cent and the biggest monthly leap since November 2005.

In total, £1.4billion net was lent to individuals – with the remainder coming via personal loans, car finance and other similar forms, which is a surge of some 5.7 per cent.

It is the third consecutive month where consumer borrowing has been higher than the pre-pandemic average of £1billion.

Jane Tully, director at Money Advice Trust, said: “The figures are an ominous sign of the mounting pressure on household finances.

“Using credit to cover essential costs, like food and energy, is often a sure sign of financial difficulty.

“And as we see from independent advice charity National Debtline, it can lead to difficulties further down the line if repayments are not able to be met.”