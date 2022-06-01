Another Star Helped John Lennon Write The Beatles’ ‘Julia’

Donovan is a rock star most known for songs such as “Sunshine Superman” and “Season of the Witch.” During a 2016 interview with Vulture, he discussed co-writing The Beatles’ “Julia” when he was in India.

“As John was in this period of tuition with me, he told me he wanted to write a song about his mother,” Donovan recalled. “He said, “Donovan, you’re the king of children’s songs. Can you help me?’”

The Beatles: John Lennon Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Overshadowed Him on This Song

Donovan helped add an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ feel to the song John Lennon was writing

Donovan asked John about his artistic intentions.” He said, “I want to write a song about the childhood that I never really had with my mother,’” Donovan remembered. Julia Lennon died in 1958 when John was 17. She was absent from much of her son’s life.

“He asked me to help him with the images that he could use in lyrics for a song about this subject,” Donovan said. “So I said, ‘Well, when you think of the song, where do you imagine yourself?’ And John said, ‘I’m at a beach and I’m holding hands with my mother and we’re walking together.’”

Donovan drew inspiration from a famous author. “I helped him with a couple of lines, ‘Seashell eyes / windy smile’ — for the Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland feel that John loved so much,” he said. Donovan felt the final song was “amazing.”