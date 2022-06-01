Categories
Another Star Helped John Lennon Write The Beatles’ ‘Julia’

The BeatlesThe White Album includes many great songs. For example, it includes The Beatles’ “Julia,” a moving ballad about John Lennon’s mother. Another 1960s rock star revealed he helped write the song.

The Beatles' John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney near microphones

The Beatles’ John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney | Keystone Features/Getty Images

John Lennon’s mother and Yoko Ono helped inspired 1 of The Beatles’ songs

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, John was asked about The Beatles’ “Julia.” John said the song was partly about his mother, Julia Lennon, and partly about Yoko Ono. John said he didn’t write the track alone but he didn’t name the song’s co-writer.

