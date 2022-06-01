Citrus County Libraries

Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library.

Central Ridge

352-746-6622

June 3

Diamondizers! (Diamond Painting), 1 p.m.

Summer Reading Set Up, 3 p.m.

June 6

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 6-9: Creature Feature, 10 a.m.

Adults Create: Clothespin Trivets, 10:30 a.m.

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 6-9: Creature Feature, 11:30 a.m.

June 7

Google: Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.

Color Me Happy, 12:30 p.m.

Artistic Doodling, 1 p.m.

Citrus Libraries Coping Connection, 1 p.m.

June 8

Friends of the Library Summit , 8 a.m.

Books & Babies, 10 a.m.

Little Learners, 11 a.m.

Master Gardener Seminar: Community/Backyard Water Features, 1 p.m.

June 9

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Fishing for Friendship, 10 a.m.

Tech Talk: Libby: Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.

June 10

Diamondizers! (Diamond Painting), 1 p.m.

Coastal Region

352-795-3716

June 3

Bee Friendly: Buzzy Bee Bath, 1 p.m.

Tech Talk: Android: Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.

June 6

Book a Librarian, 10 a.m.

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 6-9: Get in the Zone, 10 a.m.

Book a Librarian, 10:25 a.m.

Book a Librarian, 10:50 a.m.

Book a Librarian, 11:15 a.m.

Book a Librarian, 11:40 a.m.

June 7

Tech Talk: Getting Smart with Smart Homes, 10:15 a.m.

Community Jam Session, 1:30 p.m.

June 8

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Sewing by the Sea, 10 a.m.

June 9

Books & Babies, 10 a.m.

Sit & Be Fit!, 10:30 a.m.

Little Learners, 11 a.m.

June 10

Open Sewing Lab, 10 a.m.

Open Sewing Lab, 11 a.m.

Open Sewing Lab, noon

Floral City

352-726-3671

June 3

Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.

Tiny Tales, 10 a.m.

Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.

June 6

Art Origins: Paint Making, 10:30 a.m.

June 7

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 6-9: Creature Feature, 10 a.m.

June 8

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Shark Survival, 10 a.m.

Citrus Library Academy: How to Place a Book on Hold, 1:30 p.m.

June 10

Tiny Tales, 10 a.m.

Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.

Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.

Homosassa

352-628-5626

June 3

The Knit Wits of Homosassa, 1 p.m.

Career Source: Mobile Career Center, 10 a.m.

June 6

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 6-9: Oceans of Fun, 10 a.m.

Tech Talk: iPhone: Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.

June 7

Books & Babies, 10 a.m.

A Novel Bunch, 10:30 a.m.

Little Learners, 11 a.m.

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Surfs Up Summer Camp, 1 p.m.

June 8

Friends of Homosassa Library Board Meeting, 10 a.m.

File Management, 10:15 a.m.

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Surfs Up Summer Camp, 1 p.m.

June 9

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Surfs Up Summer Camp, 1 p.m.

June 10

Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.

Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.

Genealogy 1-on-1, noon

The Knit Wits of Homosassa, 1 p.m.

June 11

AARP Smart Driver’s Course, 10 a.m.

Lakes Region

352-726-2357

June 3

Nature Coast Carving Club, 10 a.m.

Dulcimer Jam and Beginner Lessons, 3:30 p.m.

June 4

Tech Talk: Alternatives to Cable, 10:15 a.m.

June 6

NeedleCrafters, 9 a.m.

Books & Babies, 10 a.m.

Little Learners, 11 a.m.

Ukulele Jam and Beginner Lessons, 4 p.m.

June 7

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 10-13: Duct Tape Beach Art, 10 a.m.

Tech Talk: Libby: Getting Started, 2:30 p.m.

June 8

Yang Tai Chi 13, 4:45 p.m.

“Art Talk: “Finding the Moment” with Frank “Sunshadow” Curtis”, 5:30 p.m.

June 9

Oceans of Possibilities: Ages 6-9: Ahoy Mateys!, 10 a.m.

June 10

The ABC of Dementia Workshop, 10 a.m.

Citrus County Crochet Club, 10 a.m.

June 11

Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.

Genealogy 1-on-1, 11:30 a.m.

Citrus Springs Memorial Library, 352-489-2313

Citrus Springs Library is seeking good, reliable volunteers to work a three-hour shift each week. Library experience is not required. The library is open 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Office volunteers will greet patrons, check items in and out, reshelve items, make copies etc. Volunteer applications are available at the library.

Citrus Springs Memorial Library is not affiliated with the county library system, but is a standalone, state-licensed nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. They rely on community donations and host fundraisers throughout the year to keep their doors open.

Dunnellon Public Library, 352-438-2520

Check out the great assortment of books available in the Dunnellon Friends of the Library Bookstore and stock up. Bookstore hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday monthly. Donations are still taken on Fridays.

For more information, call 352-438-2520.