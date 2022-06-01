Belleville’s Shriners Parade, Collinsville’s Horseradish Festival highlight events list

Noon Thursday, June 2, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Due to the number of submissions received, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Highlighted Event

▪ 35th International Horseradish Festival — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. Uptown Collinsville. The free annual festival includes live music, food, activities – learn how to prepare your own horseradish – contests and much more. internationalhorseradishfestival.com

Events

▪ Ainad Shriners’ Parade — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. Downtown Belleville. Parade will start at the corner of West A and North Third streets. It will then head west on West A Street, turn east on West Washington Street, turn north on South Third Street and finally head east on Main Street. This year’s parade themes are “Cajun Blues Fest” and “Cartoons.” facebook.com/events/658415108553362

▪ Friends of the Library Book Sale — 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 3 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4. Wilson Park Ice Rink, Fehling Road and Benton, Granite City. Thursday admission is $6 or a 2022 Friends Membership Card; free admission Friday and Saturday. Saturday all items are $6 per bag (bag provided). Special books priced separately. Proceeds benefit Six Mile Regional Library District.

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 3. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Masks required. 618-667-2133.

▪ Barbara McDonnell: ‘Summer by the Mississippi’ — 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 3. Sheldon Art Galleries, Nancy Spirtas Kranzberg Gallery, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Gallery talk at 6 p.m. Free public opening for this exhibit, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 314-533-9900 or thesheldon.org.

▪ Millstadt Township Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Event Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring everything: local plants, fruit, coffee, produce, flowers, honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies/jams and flea market items. No vendor fees. 618-476-3037.

▪ Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden — 4-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through October. Ruins Pond, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beer, four seasonally rotating cocktails from STL Barkeep, food truck fare, live music, yoga and yard games. Free to attend. A portion of the beer and cocktail proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

Schlafly Beer, in collaboration with STL Barkeep, holds the Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden every Friday and Saturday at the Ruins Pond in Tower Grove Park. For information, visit www.schlafly.com. Provided

▪ Gardens in Bloom Tour — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Tours in Belleville and Swansea. Tickets available at Sandy’s Back Porch, Effinger’s Garden Center, Creative Landscapes Garden Center, Ace Hardware – O’Fallon, Hometown Ace Hardware – Belleville, and University of Illinois Extension Offices in Waterloo or Collinsville or online at https://event.gives/gardensinbloom2022. Day of event tickets: West End Dental, 9460 W. Main St., Belleville. 618-939-3434.

▪ Our Lady Queen of Peace Mothers’ Club/Sodality Rummage Sale — 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 11 a.m to 3 p.m .Sunday, June 5. Our Lady Queen of Peace, 5923 North Belt West, Belleville. Early bird admission on Friday is $3 per person. Free admission Saturday and fill a bag for $5 on Sunday.

▪ Ainad Shriners’ Parade — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. Downtown Belleville. Parade will start at the corner of West A and North Third streets. It will then head west on West A Street, turn east on West Washington Street, turn north on South Third Street and finally head east on Main Street. This year’s parade themes are “Cajun Blues Fest” and “Cartoons.” facebook.com/events/658415108553362

▪ Waterloo Wonderful Walk — 8-10:30 a.m. (Registration) Saturday, June 4. Courthouse Pavilion, 100 S. Main St., Waterloo. Walk at your own pace for 5K, 10K or 15K — your choice. Special features include Peterstown House (yard sale), Monroe County History Museum, Historic City Cemetery, Lakeview Park Trail, GLOW Community-Wide Yard sale and Downtown Merchants and restaurants. Contact Sue Bacon at baconse@gmail.com for more info.

▪ Veterans Assistance Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Caseyville Memorial VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long St., Caseyville. Includes 50/50 and meat raffles, baked goods table and a Veterans of Foreign Wars information booth.

▪ Belleville Museum Open House Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Belleville. Visitors will enjoy a fun and educational day at several museums and historic sites in downtown Belleville. Activities include historical demonstrations, walking tours, exhibits, hands-on learning, music, workshops, refreshments and more. The overall event is free of charge, though individual groups may offer items for sale. Donations are greatly appreciated at all participating sites. facebook.com/stcchs

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden Green Living Festival — 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Green Living Festival is returning in person as a series of pop-up events at institutions throughout the heart of St. Louis. The “Summer of Sustainability” series invites visitors to engage with experts at five events throughout the summer in a day of learning and exploring ideas for sustainable lifestyles. The June 4 event is included with free general admission to the Science Center. 314-577-5100 or mobot.org/greenlivingfest.

▪ Ainad Shriners’ Cajun Blues Fest — 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 and 5700 North Belt West, Belleville. Featuring music from Zydeco Crawdaddys from 1-5:30 p.m. and the Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate. Entry includes Cajun meal: red beans and rice, sausage, crawfish, shrimp, corn and potatoes, beer, soda and water, while supplies last. Must be 21+ to attend. facebook.com/events/699931037706541

▪ Doll, Teddy Bear and Toy Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Featuring antique and collectible dolls, teddy bears, miniatures and toys. Admission: $5; ages 12 and under get in free. Early bird buying at 8:30 a.m. with $8 admission. Door prizes, silent auction. For more info: Bobby Lee Frerking, 618-540-9054 or bobbyleefrerking@yahoo.com.

▪ St. Louis Ice Cream Social – Cones (and Cups) for Kids — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. World’s Fair Pavilion, Forest Park, St. Louis. Community families are invited to enjoy ice cream and cold treats at this fundraising event. Vendors include Andy’s Frozen Custard, Ted Drewes, Oberweis Ice Cream, Cold Stone Creamery, Tower Grove Creamery, Menchies and Baked Bear Ice Cream. Water, healthy snacks and educational information will be shared with attendees with the price of admission. Admission is $5 per ticket or $20 per family (up to six). Children 3 and under and Nurses for Newborns clients get free admission. Proceeds benefit Nurses for Newborns’ Home Visiting Program.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series — 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Immanuel United Methodist Church, lower level, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Presenter, Library Research Manager Mary Z. Rose, will explore the facts about the only documented Indian captive narrative of Madison County. Free and open to the public. madcohistory.org

The annual Shriners Circus Parade will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Belleville. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ St. Clair County Office on Aging Mahjong — 12:30 p.m. Fridays. 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Mahjong is a game usually played by four people with 144 tiles that are drawn and discarded until one player secures the winning hand. Join our group and play this popular tile game. 618-234-4410, ext. 7034 or ext. 7044.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, June 3. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Snacks welcome. Water, soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Masks not required. 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Coffee Concert: Christina Harnisch, piano — 10 a.m. Friday, June 3. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Christina Harnish of Switzerland is a world renowned pianist who has given concerts around the world. Admission is free, donations encouraged. bellevillephilharmonic.org

▪ Picnics on the Plaza: Kendrick Smith — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. The Sheldon’s Steward Family Plaza, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. These casual, outdoor concerts will feature live music by some of St. Louis’ best musicians in the elegant setting of the plaza, while guests enjoy a boxed picnic dinner and drinks at assigned tables of two to four people. Advance registration required. thesheldon.org

▪ 2022 Summer Music Series: Blue Marlin — 8 p.m. Friday, June 3. The Orris Theatre, 265 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: $20 at the door or online at stegenchamber.org/summer-music-series.

▪ Music in the Park Summer Concert Series: Makeshift — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Klucker Hall (upstairs), 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh.

▪ Whitaker Music Festival 2022 Concert Series: Karen Choi — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Entry at 5 p.m. The Whitaker Music Festival offers a lineup of free Wednesday evening concerts under the stars. Pack a picnic and enjoy the beauty of the Garden grounds in summertime bloom as you listen to the tunes and rhythms of an eclectic rotation of artists from week to week. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 3. Free admission entry begins at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:15 p.m. Advance reservations required. mobot.org/whitaker

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 3. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod cut-ups, walleye, shrimp, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ PFLAG Edwardsville — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Rainbow House on Main, 808 N. Main St., Edwardsville. We offer support, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ people and their allies. Contact Amy for more information, 618-977-5078 or pflagedwardsville@outlook.com.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Online via Zoom. PRogram: Pioneers of Greater Appalachia: Research in the Draper Manuscripts. St. Louis County Library History & Genealogy Reference Specialist Daniel Lilienkamp discusses the Draper Manuscript Collection, a unique resource for researching eighteenth and nineteenth century Appalachian and Ohio Valley ancestry. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

▪ St. Luke’s Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon & Card Party — Noon Tuesday, June 7. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, games with prizes. Menu: Chicken salad on lettuce, orange Jell-o with pineapple, snack crackers, cake, coffee, tea, water. Cost: $10 per person. Bring canned food for the food pantry. 618-236-1124.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern IL (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Heights Community Church, 2227 Vandalia, Collinsville and online via Zoom. For family members or other caregivers of someone who has a mental illness. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month. For information, contact Kelly at kellyjefferson@charternet or call NAMI at 618-798-9788.

Reservations Required

▪ Surviving Caregiving Conference — 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. St. John Church, Faith Hall, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. Learn about resources and techniques to help on your caregiving journey. No charge to attend; registration required. 618-222-2561 or agesmart.org.

Worth the Drive

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. KC Hall grounds, 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegars, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket