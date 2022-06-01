Boys tennis: Benson/KMS’ Duncan advances to state

REDWOOD FALLS — Taylor Duncan of Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg finished second in Section 3A individual tournament Tuesday, securing a berth in the state tournament.

Duncan lost to Luverne’s Pierce Cunningham in the championship match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Duncan advanced by beating Yellow Medicine East’s Ean Clarke in the semifinals, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Clarke then beat Jacob Zollner of Redwood Valley 6-2, 6-0 to finish third in the section.

In doubles play. Blake Frahm and Griffin Jarchow of Luverne beat Redwood Valley’s Andrew Muetzel and Drew Lundeen 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the championship. Both teams are headed to the state tournament.

Muetzel and Lundeen beat Tyler Hadfield and Hunter LeClair of Benson/KMS in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-4.

Hadfield and LeClair wound up fourth, losing to Pipestone’s Isaac Stiles and Cole Paulson 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place match.

The state Class A individual tournament is June 9-10 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.