CAL Tennis Awards: Newburyport’s Schulson named MVP

After another dominant season on the tennis court, Newburyport’s Caroline Schulson has been named CAL Player of the Year for the second straight spring.

Schulson is a perfect 16-0 on the season at first singles, and won a remarkable 12 of her matches 6-0, 6-0. With her efforts locking down the first singles spot, Newburyport (15-2) cruised through the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division 3 state tournament.

It’s also the second straight year Schulson made it through the regular season undefeated.

But she wasn’t the only Clipper honored.

Kat O’Connor was named a CAL All-Star at third singles, and both Newburyport doubles teams — Sydney Gediman and Delaney Woekel at first, and Carly McDermott and Harper Bradshaw at second — also earned All-Star nods.

No local boys were named CAL All-Stars, but Pentucket did take home the league’s Sportsmanship Award.

CAL All-Stars (Boys)

1st singles: John Pope, Manchester-Essex; Harrison Luba, Lynnfield.

2nd singles: Dan Levin, Lynnfield.

3rd singles: Shea McCarthy, Lynnfield.

1st doubles: David Kasdon/Rafik Khodr, Lynnfield; Stefan Messer/Sam Coues, Hamilton-Wenham.

2nd doubles: Russell Kasdon/Jason Yang, Lynnfield.

Player of the Year: John Pope, Manchester-Essecx.

Coach of the Year: Joe Dunn, Lynnfield.

Sportsmanship: Pentucket.

CAL All-Stars (Girls)

1st singles: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport; Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham; Anastasiya Kozak, Ipswich.

2nd singles: Naomi Provost, Hamilton-Wenham.

3rd singles: Chloe Gern, Hamilton-Wenham; Katherine O’Connor, Newburyport.

1st doubles: Brynn McKechnie/Nora Gamber, Hamilton-Wenham; Sydney Gediman/Delaney Woekel, Newburyport.

2nd doubles: Carly McDermott/Harper Bradshaw, Newburyport.

Player of the Year: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport.

Coach of the Year: Joe Mahar, Hamilton-Wenham.

Sportsmanship: Amesbury.