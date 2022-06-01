Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia, Launches Staking Platform Set To Release Playable Metaverse Avatars

Tallinn, Estonia –News Direct– Cardalonia

Cardalonia, is a decentralized and fully customizable virtual world where players can build, own and customize their own experiences utilizing the Cardano Blockchain and earn $LONIA, the utility token Cardalonia.

The Cardano-based startup has gathered substantial interest even with the bear market as they have been able to fill 30% of the current round allocation days after announcing the launch of their Lonia Token Sale. The Seed round is still ongoing and interested participants can do so here https://cardalonia.io/buy/.

Cardalonia is powered by $LONIA, a utility token that serves as the native currency of the ecosystem. Cardalonia is set to be the go-to metaverse project on Cardano and according to its roadmap, the Metaverse ecosystem is scheduled to launch by Q4 2022.

Cardalonia has also released its staking platform

This means that users can start staking their tokens immediately after acquiring them from the Seed Sale, and the tokens never leave their wallets. It’s like staking ADA to a Cardano Stake Pool.

Another interesting feature that was added is the integration of ADA Handle addresses on the staking leaderboard.

What Makes Cardalonia Different From Other Metaverse Projects

Holding $Lonia tokens will give users the ability to buy Land, Join a Clan and be able to enjoy the Cardalonia metaverse.

Lonia Token Seed Sale is currently ongoing as interested investors can be able to purchase Lonia Tokens at a discount before exchange listing by visiting the Lonia Token sale page. There will be three Sale rounds with an overall 50 million tokens available for individual investors.

The price for each Lonia token has been set at 13 Lonia tokens for 1 ADA.

The minimum purchase is 250 ADA and a maximum purchase of 20,000 ADA. Over 300,000 ADA has been raised so far and the sales round will end in 22 Days.

A Brief Guide on how to Purchase Lonia Tokens and full Tokenomics can be found on the Cardalonia official Website.

About Cardalonia

Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain.

