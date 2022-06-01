Cost of living: Deals at Burger King, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Wilko

Can it really be the school, holidays again? If your cupboards are emptying as fast as you can fill them, here are some savings to get your teeth into.

All prices and deals correct on May 31, 2022.

1. Let’s kick this week’s offers off with a free-ish family day out, although you’ll have to wait until after half term to enjoy it and keep hold of your money when you get in. A couple of farms in our area are taking part in Open Farm Sunday on June 12, when around 200 farms around the UK open their gates to the public. Organised by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) , these open days are a chance to see how the farm works and enjoy activities such as talks and seeing the animals close-up. Opening the doors next weekend are Wheelbirks Farm, near Stocksfield, Northumberland and Broom House Farm, near Witton Gilbert, Durham. Both are free entry, but both are listing other charges for certain activities, for instance a tractor ride for two adults and two children will cost £10 at Wheelbirks, with another £2 for the bouncy castle and up to £6 for face-painting. So your ‘free’ day out might end up costing upwards of £26 if you’ve two kids. If you fancy going further afield for the day, the full list of participating farms is here.

Read more: Traditional fish and chip supper soaring in price to as much as £11

2. Remember when you were under strict instructions not to put too many pick & mix sweets into your bag as they cost too much? The opposite applies at Wilko’s pick & mix, which is sold by the cup, so you can encourage your kids to cram as much as they can in to get your money’s worth! And, even better, until next Monday, June 6, you can pick up your sweets at half price – so £1 for a regular cup, £1.50 for a medium cup and £2 for a share size. This offer is available at every Wilko that sells pick & mix, and as there are over 400 of them, there should be one near you.

3. If you’ve got a Tesco Clubcard, did you know your kids could eat free this half-term? Available until Friday, June 3, up to three children can have a free meal with adult purchase. The deal is a sandwich, drink, fruit, and two snacks for children per any transaction by an adult in the cafe. Kids can also eat free as Asda, Morrisons, Dobbies and Marks and Spencer, although different conditions apply. It’s worth checking out though, especially if you’re planning on getting out and about this half-term.

4. It a kids’ meal doesn’t cut it for your teens, how about a cut-price burger instead? Burger King is offering its iconic Chicken Royale burger for £1.99 instead of the usual £4.50 to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee. The offer is available via the Burger King until June 5. The Vegan Royale is also available for £1.99. You’ll also have the chance to get your hands on a limited-edition crown, designed by British artist Toby Triumph, at all participating restaurants until stocks run out.

5. Stock up your wine rack for less when you buy six or more bottles of wine or Champagne at Sainsbury’s before June 5. The offer, which also includes sparkling wine and prosecco, is available both online at Sainsbury’s or in store until 11.59pm on Sunday. Any bottle priced £5 or over is included in the offer and the 25% discount will be automatically added at the checkout. Certain products are excluded – or example all bottles under 200ml, and the offer is not available at Central of Local stores.

6. Green Flag is giving NHS workers an extra 10% off new breakdown policies. To get the discount, call 0345 246 2766 and quote your NHS ID number. You can’t get this offer online, though Green Flag says you’ll be given its usual online discount (up to 40% off), plus the extra 10% off when you call. The discount excludes single trip or annual multi-trip European cover, and family cover policies and is only available to paid NHS staff, not volunteers.

Now read: