Cynthia Faith Hester Obituary (1957 – 2022) La Porte County Herald-Dispatch

Cynthia Faith (Nekvasil) Hester passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Michigan City, Indiana. She was born on Dec. 18, 1957, to Paul and Phyllis (Januchowski) Nekvasil in Michigan City.

Cindy graduated from Rogers High School in 1977 and married Michael Hester on Oct. 1, 1977. She loved to joke about how Michael took her on their first date to the very romantic U.S. 30 Dragstrip. It must have worked because they were married only six weeks after that first date.

During their 40-year marriage, they enjoyed searching for treasures at flea markets, taking care of their beloved dogs and cats, watching old movies and babying their Corvette. Michael passed away on Nov. 18, 2017.

An avid lover of genealogy and animals, Cindy devoted countless hours to helping others through her lifetime. Not only was she the resident genealogist for her own family, she also put in hours upon hours of research for others, posting family information to the Find A Grave website to help complete strangers learn more about their ancestry and unlock family stories.

Cindy was a self-proclaimed and proud “cat lady” and a longtime supporter of Fried’s Cat Shelter. She took in and found happy homes for hundreds of stray cats in her lifetime.

Her parents and her sister, Jean, preceded her in death. Cindy is survived by her siblings, Trish Smith (Dan) of Montgomery, Ohio, Ted Nekvasil (Jill) of La Porte, Indiana, Suzanne Robinson (Mark) of Carmel, Indiana, and Amy Nekvasil of Michigan City, Indiana; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandnieces.

A private memorial for family will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be directed to these causes important to Cindy: Fried’s No-Kill Cat Shelter, 509 Highway 212, Michigan City, IN, 46360; or The National Organization for Rare Disorders, 1900 Crown Colony Dr., Suite 310, Quincy, MA, 02169.

