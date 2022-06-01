Disaster films from Norway, Russia

The Burning Sea (Norway, Magnet/Magnolia, Blu-ray or DVD, NR, 104 min.). This is the third film in a series of Norwegian disaster films, after “The Wave” (2015) and “The Quake” (2018), both of which I found more engaging than this film, which really downplays the disaster aspects in favor of a gallant search-and-rescue mission. The film is directed by John Andreas Andersen, who also directed “The Quake.” It was written by Harald Rosenlow-Eeg (all three films) and Lars Gudmestad.

In 1969, the Norwegian government disclosed the discovery of one of the world’s largest oilfields in the neighboring North Sea, launching 50 years of prosperity. However, now one of the oil platforms has quickly — far too quickly — sunk. It turns out that the disaster was caused by a rift opening in the ocean floor, most likely caused by all the removal of oil and natural gas beneath. It seems the drilling has caused the Storegga Slides, which last occurred between 8,400 and 2,200 years ago, to move once again, endangering some 350 oil rigs throughout the North Sea.

Sofia Hartman (Kristine Kujath Thorp of “Ninja Baby”) operates a submarine camera along with Arthur (Rolf Kristian Larsen). They are sent to the sunken oil rig to see if any survivors were alive in air pockets, but they have to withdraw quickly, as a gas leak leads to a very large explosion. Sofia’s boyfriend is single-parent Stian (Henrik Bjelland), who just happens to work on an oil rig and is on duty when the next leg of the disaster happens, trapping him deep under the water when a leg of the oil rig falls into the sea.

Sofia is convinced Stian is alive and does everything in her power to find and rescue him, despite the authorities saying she cannot and without her knowing that after more than 30 additional oil platforms have collapsed, the government plans to have the military set fire to the leaked oil rather than have it devastate Norway’s western coast and then Germany, Denmark and so on.

In the earlier two films a larger group of people, whom we had been introduced to, were threatened by the disasters, which were very well rendered. Here, the disaster is less affecting, although, if left unchecked, it would ultimately prove worse. Grade: film 3 stars

Rating guide: 5 stars = classic; 4 stars = excellent; 3 stars = good; 2 stars = fair; dog = skip it

Row 19 (Russia, Well Go USA, Blu-ray or DVD, NR, 77 min.). There also is a horror element in this aerial disaster film, which, frankly, is one of the most confusing films I have seen in some time. Ekaterina (Svetlana Ivanova) is a psychologist who is taking a plane trip with her 7-year-old daughter Diana. Ekaterina is special because she was the only survivor of a plane crash 20 years earlier, when she was seven.

The setup is a bit weird as there are only seven passengers on the plane, which has to be de-iced due to inclement conditions. All other flights have been canceled. There is an elderly couple, with the woman afraid to fly, an artist who continually ignores the businessman he is seated near, Ekaterina and her daughter, and the kind man (Wolfgang Cerny as Alexei) who sits across from Ekaterina. We never see the pilot, only two stewardesses.

Turbulence hits the plane and those onboard start to die, usually gruesomely. Ekaterina has both flashbacks and visions, one of which states that the earlier plane crash never happened. She thinks she sees an old woman that she also saw as a child on the doomed plane and believes the woman is back to complete her mission of collecting souls. Of course, no one sees all the handprints on the outside of the plane windows, and little is made of the fact that Alexei also was the sole survivor of a disaster, in his case a tunnel explosion when he was a war correspondent. The film does close with quite the crash sequence though. Grade: film 2 stars

Outside the Law (France-Algeria, 2010, Cohen Media Group, Blu-ray, R, 138 min.). This is a fictionalized account of the unrest in France as Algerians protested, sometimes violently, for their country’s freedom from colonial rule. As shown here, the French police and military were often much more violent, particularly in their execution-style roundup of Muslims in the market town of Serif in 1945. The fictional aspect of the story is centered on three brothers, whom we follow from 1925 to Algerian independence in 1962. The film, co-written and directed by Rachid Bouchareb as a follow-up to his “Days of Glory,” was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, representing Algeria.

We first meet the three brothers as children, who, along with their parents, are evicted from the land they and their forebearers had lived on for decades simply because they had no deeds proving the land was theirs. When the film jumps to 1945, we first see the three brothers separated. Messaoud (Roschdy Zem) has joined the French army and is fighting in Indochina, where he becomes a prisoner. Abdelkader (Sami Bouajila) has been imprisoned in Paris for his political beliefs. Said (Jamel Debbouze) is running outside boxing matches in Serif, but after the military massacre of civilians, he moves with his mother to France in 1955, living in the Nantarre shantytown, where Muslims who work at the Renault factory live in poverty.

Said begins making his way as a pimp, but soon is running a nightclub as well as his own boxing gym. He feels he has discovered a potential champion as well. Abdelkader is released from prison and becomes a leader of the FLN push for Algerian independence. Messaoud also returns and helps Abdelkader with the FLN. Messaoud also is the only brother to marry, although the police interrupt the celebration.

At times, the film is very violent, including the Serif massacre scenes and a bloody shootout at a police station. Extras include 18 deleted scenes (28:23); a making-of featurette (27:24); and interviews with Bouchareb (12:16) and the three who play the brothers (19:41). Grade: film 3.5 stars; extras 2.75 stars

Also newly available:

Ray Donovan: The Movie (CBS/Paramount, DVD, NR, 99 min.). The Showtime series, which stars Liev Schreiber (he also co-wrote) as the title character, gets its conclusion in this film that brings the Donovan family legacy full circle. The Donovans feel drawn back to Boston to face the past, that which made Ray who he is today. The movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

The Untouchables (1987, Paramount, 4K Ultra HD, R, 119 min.). This is the debut of Brian De Palma’s critically acclaimed classic on the 4K Ultra HD format. The film, nominated for four Academy Awards, has Robert De Niro playing mob warlord Al Capone and Kevin Costner as law enforcer Eliot Ness in their oft-told battle of good and evil on the streets of Prohibition Chicago. Sean Connery won his only Oscar for playing veteran officer Jimmy Malone. The score by Ennio Morricone won a Grammy Award. The supporting cast includes Patricia Clarkson, Andy Garcia, and Charles Martin Smith. There is more than an hour of legacy bonus material carried over from the Blu-ray release.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987, Paramount, 4K Ultra HD, R, 102 min.). Also celebrating its 35th anniversary with its first 4K Ultra HD release is this sequel to the Eddie Murphy-starring buddy cop dramedy. It was directed by Tony Scott as his follow-up to “Top Gun.” Murphy again plays Axel Foley, going deep undercover to stop a gang of international munitions smugglers. The film also brings back Judge Reinhold and John Ashton as Foley’s crime-busting sidekicks. The film earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song for “Shakedown,” composed by Harold Faltermeyer (also the score) and Keith Forsey and performed by Bob Seger, who wrote the lyrics.

Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season (Warner Bros., 4 DVDs, NR, 900 min.). During this 16-episode season, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) returns from Hell, while Chloe Decker (Loren German) rethinks romance, Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) finally lands a nice guy and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) adjusts to fatherhood. During the season’s first half, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael (also Ellis) secretly takes his place on Earth. During the second half, God (Dennis Haysbert) makes his reappearance. The season appeared on Netflix and a sixth season has been ordered. Extras include deleted scenes and a gag reel.

