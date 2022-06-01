Efforts to strengthen ties with Norway: CM

Kerala will strengthen efforts to build better ties with Norway in diverse areas such as agriculture, climate change, fisheries, energy, sustainable development and disaster management, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund who called on him in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

During the interaction with the Ambassador, Mr. Vijayan sought investments from the Scandinavian country and offered better cooperation in many fields.

Aid for projects



He also explored the possibility of getting Norwegian assistance for creating tourism infrastructure as part of the West Coast canal project. The Ambassador said Norway could help Kerala in disaster management by providing technology support for preventing landslips and mudslides.

During his visit to the State, Mr. Frydenlund visited the Cochin shipyard, the Foundation Hospital at Neendakara that was set up with Norwegian assistance, and the Neendakara fishing harbour constructed under the Indo-Norwegian project.

Country director, Innovation Norway, Cristian Valdes Karter, regional director Ole Henaes, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and officer on Special Duty Venu Rajamony were present.