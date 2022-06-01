Free Family Movies at Krafft 8 This Summer | WGRT

Families who want to enjoy a movie with their kids have a fun option for the summer at Krafft 8 Theater in Ft. Gratiot. Thanks to State Farm Agent Megan Simmons and GQT Movies, there will be free family movies every Wednesday and Thursday mornings from June 1st until August 4th.

The Family Fun Flicks Series starts today with shows at 10 AM every Wednesday and Thursday. This week’s family oriented film is Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and next week’s is Addams Family 2.

Tickets are available before the shows on a first-come first-served basis, and doors open at 9:30 AM. The free movies will only be shown in one theater, so guests should arrive early to get their tickets.

GQT Movies COO Matt McSparin said, “We are very excited to offer such a great program to the movie-goers of the Port Huron area and welcome Megan Simmons, State Farm Agent, as our title sponsor.”

“As a State Farm agent, the value of being a good neighbor is something that I really believe in, and I’m trying to give back in ways that I can,” said Simmons. For families that can’t make it to a movie event, Simmons will be doing other promotions through her State Farm agency at 4935 Lakeshore Road. You can stay connected with her through her Facebook page .

For more details about the Family Fun Flicks Series and a full list of upcoming shows, visit gqtmovies.com.

Reporting for WGRT – Jessie Wiegand