Furiosa Production Begins, According To Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth has seemingly confirmed via Twitter that production has officially begun on Furiosa, the upcoming spin-off and prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Hemsworth is set to co-star with Tom Burke (The Crown) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit).

Furiosa is expected to be a “saga [that] happens over many years” according to director George Miller in the recently released 2022 book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.” To date, this book is only insight into what Furiosa may have in store–the book also revealed that Hemsworth will likely be playing the upcoming film’s villain. Even then, Miller was extremely tight-lipped about what’s in store with the film, only saying Hemsworth is “going to play totally against type [as] the lead baddie.” However, it is known that Taylor-Joy will portray a younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film.

Production on Mad Max Furiosa was delayed a full year due to the pandemic. In September 2021, it was announced that the film’s intended theatrical release would be pushed back from 2023 to 2024 instead.

Hemsworth has a number of high-profile upcoming projects in the works, including Thor: Love and Thunder and Extraction 2 for 2022.

In late May, the first trailer for Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing was released. The film, an adaptation of A.S. Byatt’s 1994 short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,” is set to premiere in theaters on August 31.