Categories
US

Gender reveal in Benton shakes houses, causes a stir on social media


BENTON, La. –  A gender reveal party east of Benton Tuesday night caused quite a stir on social media, with members of the “Benton LA Town Happenings” Facebook page inquiring about a potential explosion. 

“Did anyone feel an explosion out around Cypress Lake?” inquired one member of the page. 

Many people responded that they either did hear a blast or felt it. 

That “blast” turned out to be Tannerite from a gender reveal party along Buffalo Road. 

Soon-to-be mom Kayleigh Morgan responded by saying, “Sorry y’all. We had a gender reveal with some Tannerite.” 

Tannerite is an over-the-counter explosive that detonates when hit by a firearm projectile. 

A pink explosion indicated a girl is on the way. 

Morgan said Wednesday she and her fiance’ Jadden White are due to have the baby girl in December. They are getting married in June. 



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.