Greenfield Development Corp. builds sustainable architecture and living spaces under the new normal | BusinessMirror

With our homes becoming our safe haven amid the crisis, the importance of good design and anticipative planning has never been made clearer. Residential architecture and design now play a crucial role in creating a better, safer and more livable built environment, especially in the post-pandemic era.

Greenfield City, a 400-hectare enclave in Santa Rosa, Laguna, is a living testament to Greenfield Development Corp.’s vision of creating self-sustaining spaces. The area, which touts life in a “city within a park,” plays home to several community-centric lifestyle and office establishments well within reach of its residents.

Greenfield Zadia entrance

Trava and Zadia are two exciting developments in Greenfield City where discerning homebuyers can find a place they can call home and commune with nature for themselves and for their families for many years to come.

Exemplifying suburbanliving in Trava

Greenfield Development has tapped renowned architectural firm Leandro V. Locsin Partners for the master-planned community, Trava, the flagship project of their luxury property arm, Greenfield Deluxe. Launched in May 2018, Trava features tree-lined roads, lush parks, fully underground utilities, and a streetscape with a 4-meter wide lawn.

Historically, the whole area in Santa Rosa was part of a large sugar field in a Hacienda for many years before urban development started in the region. Leandro V. Locsin Partners were tasked to develop what was once agricultural land into a cosmopolitan work of art. They chose to focus on Biophilic design, or design that takes after natural concepts in order to transform Trava into something more extraordinary and meaningful as they build its infrastructure that can serve as an extension of nature.

The main design philosophy for the model houses is its timelessness wherein residents won’t need to talk about how beautiful the structures in Trava are but rather, they can feel and see it through their homes as its residential structure blends into the environment. Take for example model unit 1 wherein Locsin Partners introduced the use of jalousie windows which enables a free flowing of air around the house. Model unit 2, on the other hand, utilized louvers to block rain and debris from entering into the household.

When it comes to the overall approach to the development of the Trava model houses, Leandro V. Locsin Partners took design principles from the elements of the traditional Bahay Kubo and Bahay-na-Bato in Philippine architecture. Despite the abstracted adaptations, the architects were able to focus on progressive design, highlighting openness, practicality and sustainability. Through the application of these different features, one can sense the simplistic beauty and functionality of these “updated” traditional residential typologies, igniting a feeling of familiarity among Filipino people.

Apart from this, residents of Trava can also take pride in its state-of-the-art amenities like the pools and sports courts, the gym, dance studio, social hall, and the solar-powered clubhouse. They can also enjoy “nature-friendly” features in the neighborhood with its tree-lined roads, permeable road design that allows rainwater to drain naturally, and fully underground utilities that reduce transmission loss and eliminate unsightly cables above the street. All of these are curated and masterfully designed for the homeowners’ dynamic lifestyle.

All in all, Trava exemplifies how suburban living can be sustainable and livable while promoting the improvement of one’s overall quality of life. The architecture firm also shared that “it’s all about feeling a sense of belongingness when you arrive in Trava, a place where you’ll find peace, calmness and being in harmony with the land.”

From its gateless homes, amenities, to the overall planning and construction of the community, Trava is perfect for those looking for a home away from the limited space of city living and makes extravagant living more sustainable and attainable for its homeowners.

Inspired living in Zadia

Zadia, by Equus Property Venture Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenfield Development Corp., is the fulfillment of the company’s vision of building future-ready and sustainable homes in the South. Created to emulate the Greenspiration lifestyle, Zadia lets its green architecture speak for itself. The 3.6-hectare mid-rise condominium has an abundance of tree-lined roads, parks, playgrounds, and green open spaces—a luxury practically unfounded in Metro Manila.

When the architecture firm started the development of Zadia in 2018, the pandemic had yet to happen but Greenfield Development Corporation was already pioneering the integration of healthy living and being close to nature in property development.

Architect Eric Matic of Kreativ*Devgroup pointed out that their design philosophy for Zadia revolves mainly around modern architecture while incorporating lush greeneries and open spaces into the condominium blueprint. Their aim was for something very aesthetically pleasing, while still being environmentally friendly, which is why they turned to nature for inspiration.

“We designed Zadia to be a place where residents can flourish in green living and living inspired, through its intricate beauty and wonder,” Matic explained.

Zadia, referred to as Santa Rosa City’s first upscale vertical community, is adorned with vertical greeneries called Green Walls, true to its green living testament. Residents can enjoy the benefits of its vast green spaces, modern amenities, and pedestrian-friendly roads.

To improve air and light circulation, a Skylight was developed in the building’s lobby while natural light through windows was strategically placed in the long hallways of Zadia. This helps promote sustainable practice without being too dependent on light fixtures while saving cost on electricity.

“One thing that also stands out is the uniqueness of having Zadia’s amenities outside the building which is rare for residential developments, as amenities are usually inside the building. This shows the vast space that the development can offer to its residents in a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among the homeowners,” concluded Matic.

The overall greenspired structure of Zadia contributed to the success of its first tower as homeowners now look for a sustainable home they can live in amidst challenging times. This has led to the topping off of its 2nd tower last year, as well as the recent launch of the 3rd tower—a testament of the increasing demand for Zadia’s condo units.

Sustainable and future ready

As Greenfield City continues to grow and build a lasting legacy, it stays true to its promise of creating vibrant, living communities for future generations by adopting sustainable concepts and innovative building techniques. Zadia and Trava are just two of Greenfield and Equus’ exciting developments that look toward the future. With its use of sustainable practices and adoption of eco-efficient designs, Greenfield City is poised to transform more areas into bustling communities that will coexist harmoniously with nature for future generations.