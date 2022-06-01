Categories
Celebrities

Halsey’s Record Label Has Finally Agreed To Release Their New Song, But Fans Aren’t Really Happy With The Company


“We love you and are here to support you.”


Karwai Tang / Getty Images

In case you missed it, the musician recently shed some light on what’s going on behind-the-scenes after the release of their song “So Good” was continuously pushed back.


Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Halsey explained that they were told by their label, Capitol Records, that the song wouldn’t be released until they could “fake” a “viral TikTok moment” to promote it.

It turns out that Halsey explaining the situation was enough to go viral — and set off a chain of other musicians who revealed they were going through the same thing.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After outrage from fans online, and almost nine million views on Halsey’s TikTok, Capitol Records has agreed to release the song on June 9.

“@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022,” the label wrote on Twitter.

Halsey's Record Label Has Finally Agreed To Release Their New Song, But Fans Aren't Really Happy With The Company

– @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022.


@capitolmusic / Via Twitter: @capitolmusic

In the tweet, the label also added that they are an “artist first” company who “encourages open dialogue” and have “nothing but a desire to help” their artists succeed.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for REVOLVE

While some fans may debate the content of the label’s message, Halsey just seems to be excited to finally share the song with the world.

“if you have the internet you have probably heard that I’ve been trying to put this song out for a long time. and I’m thrilled you’ll finally get to hear it. So Good, song on June 9th and video (directed by @zoneaydin) the next day,” Halsey wrote.

The internet definitely can’t wait to hear the song, Halsey!





Source link

Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.