Here’s How Kylie Is Making A Comeback By Recreating The Magic Of Her Most Iconic And Powerful Era

But perhaps the biggest talking point was the debate around Kylie’s lips. After debuting a plumper pout in 2014, the public and media speculated for over a year as to whether she’d undergone lip fillers. Despite initially saying she’d simply “overlined” her lips to achieve the look — and inspired an entire generation of followers to do the same, with matching matte shades — Kylie admitted to having surgery during a 2015 episode of KUWTK.