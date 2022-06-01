Hilarious Call of Duty: Warzone Clip Shows Player Stealing Enemy’s Loadout Drop

While a Call of Duty: Warzone sequel will be coming soon, those that have stuck by the original are still finding ways to entertain themselves. For example, one Call of Duty: Warzone player recently showcased a silly loadout drop theft.

As anyone familiar with Call of Duty: Warzone will know, loadout drops are crucial to doing well in a match, as they give gamers access to their classes. From perks to fully customized weapons with the best attachments, Call of Duty: Warzone’s loadouts provide plenty, and securing one is often the first thing players try to do.. However, when the smoke is dropped and the loadouts are called in, players need to wait for their care package to reach the ground – something that can apparently be dangerous.

While it is not unheard of for a team to be wiped out as they are looting their loadout drop, it is a lot rarer for a loadout to be stolen before it even hits the ground. Still, that is exactly what happened in a clip from Reddit user and Call of Duty: Warzone player funkyopossum. While Rebirth Island’s large trucks usually hold teammates in the back, funkyopossum realized that the cargo bed was the perfect size for a supply crate. With this knowledge in mind, they went straight for a descending loadout.

As the crate fell to the floor, the Redditor saw their opportunity, parking their truck under the red smoke so that the loadout fell into the cargo bed. Understandably, the enemy team that was waiting patiently for the loadout drop was not happy about this thievery, and they began chasing the driver as they made off with the crate. While the loadout did occasionally bug out and float in the air behind the Call of Duty: Warzone vehicle, it ultimately followed the truck’s path.

Hilariously, the Redditor goes toward the water surrounding Rebirth Island, with their hope being to drown the vehicle and loadout so that their opponents cannot access it. Not only do they succeed in falling into the water, which causes an explosion, but the desperate enemies were standing in the cargo bed and trying to kill the driver when it happened. As a result, they died from the explosion caused when the vehicle hits the water, making the clip even funnier. Not only did funkyopossum do a great job of trolling their enemies, but they picked up a few kills as well.

Unsurprisingly, this clip has done very well with the Call of Duty: Warzone community, with it bringing in over 6,600 upvotes in the time since it was first posted. Going forward, players waiting on loadout drops may want to look out for some sneaky cargo trucks, as many may be inspired by this footage.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

