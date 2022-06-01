How to spot a scam website: ‘Always be wary of scam ads’ and look for warning signs in URL

Have you been on a social media platform and seen ads and clicked on them to find a website that you’re not sure about or end up making a purchase and it never turns up? You may have experienced a scam website. Even if you trust a platform you should always be wary of scam ads.

So how do you spot a scam advert?

The domain name should align with the brand name.

This means the ad’s company name will normally be the same or similar to the brand. On social media you will often see ads for clothing brands having 24 hour discount sales and the website URL is nothing like the brand.

The price is too good to be true. The same ads often have prices that are amazingly cheap, for example £90 jacket on sale for £5. The ads are aimed at making you need to move quickly, scams are all about you not having time to think before you act.

The reviews are all too good or have poor English if you look up their reviews.

