‘I’m a doctor at last’: Ringo Starr receives honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music





Music

“I had the honor of playing with a few of your (Berklee) alumni. Which I am one of now I hope.”

Ringo Starr, best known for his time as the drummer for The Beatles, received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music in May.

Starr congratulated the graduating class via a Youtube video posted by the college.

“I’m a doctor at last,” he said.

During the video, Starr recounted his career as a musician, from his childhood and music education, through “thousands of hours” of playing the drums for The Beatles and his all-star band tours.

“I had the honor of playing with a few of your (Berklee) alumni. Which I am one of now I hope,” he said.

Starr said if there’s one thing he wished for the graduating class, it would be for the passion and love which brought them to Berklee takes them through their next career choices.

“For each of us, it started with a dream to play music, and may your dream keep unfolding for you as it has for me. Peace and love and congratulations,” he said, ending the video.