It’s likely chickenpox! Health staff warn parents against flooding NHS amid monkeypox fear


Hassan Khan, a pharmacist based in Edgware, told Express.co.uk his message to worried patients was: “Stay calm, don’t rush out, but obviously come see your pharmacist if you’re genuinely concerned.

“It’s nothing to be worried about, but if you are concerned, by all means come see your pharmacist.”

Both he and Mike Hewitson, a superintendent pharmacist in Somerset, have already had walk-ins concerned they may have a case of monkeypox, only for it to turn out to be chickenpox.

Mr Khan commented: “After Covid, you would expect people to be a bit more frightened than usual. If this happened pre-Covid, no one would [bat] an eyelid.”



