Jonathan Bing Exits Netflix to Lead Communications at Vice Media Group

Jonathan Bing has left his post as director of communications at Netflix to take the role of chief communications officer at Vice Media Group, Variety has confirmed.

Based out of Los Angeles, Bing will lead Vice Media’s communications strategy across its portfolio of brands, including Vice News, Vice TV, Vice Studios and Refinery 29. He will head up Vice’s communications, brand, and reputation strategy globally “to reflect and deliver against the new ambitions for the business,” per the company.

Most recently, Bing was director of communications at Netflix and previously senior vice president of communications for Fox Network Group. Prior to those roles, Bing founded Freud Communications’ Los Angeles office and consulted for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Disney and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Bing’s exit from Netflix comes amid a tumultuous time for the company, which has laid off more than 100 employees as it struggles to develop a new strategy following its first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to VMG,” Nancy Dubuc, chief executive officer of Vice Media Group, said. “Jon’s global communications knowledge will be an asset for us at VMG, and his well-rounded knowledge of news, film, television, and culture will directly and positively impact our business as we continue to grow and reach new milestones.”

Bing added: “VICE has an incredibly impressive track record of creating fearless and authentic, original content for a young, diverse, global audience which the rest of the media finds hard to reach. I am excited to be taking on this role at VMG and look forward to working with Nancy and her amazing team to help them achieve their next level of growth and success.”

Deadline first reported the news of Bing’s appointment at Vice Media Group.