June Xbox Update – Reveal Secret Achievements Anywhere You Play on Xbox  – Xbox Wire

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback. The June Xbox update offers the ability to reveal details about secret achievements. You will also see improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting available updates, both in your collection and when you launch a game.

Secret Achievements

Starting in June, you can choose to reveal secret achievements.

If you don’t mind spoilers and want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you’re playing, it’s easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox. From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.

You can reveal secret achievements anywhere you like to play and track your achievements, from Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Game Bar on your PC.

Help Shape the Future of Xbox

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and all the latest and greatest Xbox related news. For support related to Xbox updates, visit the official Xbox Support site.

We love hearing from the community, whether you have a suggestion for a new feature that you’d like to see added or you want to give feedback on something that could use a little improvement. From updating game capture and sharing, helping games load faster, and to creating new experiences, we’re always looking for ways to improve Xbox experiences for gamers around the world. If you want to help create the future of Xbox and get access to features such as Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), download the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC today. Let us know what you think – we’re always listening!