Knoxville News All-PrepXtra team 2022

All members of the 2022 Knox News All-PrepXtra tennis teams are nominees for the girls or boys tennis player of the year. The winners will be announced on June 9 at the Knoxville High School Sports Awards presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans.
Girls
Ada Aytug
Concord Christian, Fr.
Why chosen: Aytug qualified for the Division II-A state singles tournament and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the eventual state runner-up.
Riley Cassity
Farragut, So.
Why chosen: Cassity won the Class AA singles state championship, becoming the first singles champion from Farragut in 35 years.
Allie Faulkner
Christian Academy of Knoxville, Fr.
Why chosen: Faulkner won her second consecutive singles state championship in Division II-A.
Eleni Liakonis
Knoxville Catholic, So.
Why chosen: Liakonis and partner Lillie Murphy won the Division II-AA doubles state championship and helped Catholic to its second consecutive team championship.
