Knoxville News All-PrepXtra team 2022

All members of the 2022 Knox News All-PrepXtra tennis teams are nominees for the girls or boys tennis player of the year. The winners will be announced on June 9 at the Knoxville High School Sports Awards presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans.

Girls

Ada Aytug

Concord Christian, Fr.

Why chosen: Aytug qualified for the Division II-A state singles tournament and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the eventual state runner-up.

Riley Cassity

Farragut, So.

Why chosen: Cassity won the Class AA singles state championship, becoming the first singles champion from Farragut in 35 years.

Allie Faulkner

Christian Academy of Knoxville, Fr.

Why chosen: Faulkner won her second consecutive singles state championship in Division II-A.

Eleni Liakonis

Knoxville Catholic, So.

Why chosen: Liakonis and partner Lillie Murphy won the Division II-AA doubles state championship and helped Catholic to its second consecutive team championship.